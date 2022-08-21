Tyler Frank and Matthew Dyer each had two hits for Bowling Green (68-44, 27-20), but the Hot Rods still fell 9-4 Sunday afternoon to the Greenville Drive (43-69, 17-29) at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods have a scheduled off day Monday before starting a six-game series at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Rome Braves on Tuesday in a 6:35 p.m. game.
The Hot Rods broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fourth, two of which came around on a two-run double off the bat of Frank. Gionti Turner lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Luis Leon later in the frame to give Bowling Green a 3-0 edge.
The Drive took the lead in the top of the fifth, helped by Max Ferguson’s three-run homer to make it a 4-3 Greenville lead. They extended their advantage in the sixth with four more runs and, while the Hot Rods plated one of their own in the seventh, BG fell 9-4 in the series finale.
Victor Muñoz tossed one perfect inning in a no-decision. Anthony Molina (12-2) took the loss, allowing four unearned runs on two hits over 4.0 innings of work. Neraldo Catalina allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in his 0.2 innings of relief. Sean Mullen threw a spotless 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. Evan Reifert allowed a walk over 1.0 scoreless innings, striking out one. Franklin Dacosta threw 1.0 scoreless, allowing a hit with a strikeout.