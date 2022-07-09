Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Heriberto Hernandez bats in the Hot Rods’ 7-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods center fielder Mason Auer hits a home run in the Hot Rods’ 7-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods center fielder Mason Auer runs to first base as the ball is thrown to Hickory Crawdads first baseman Jake Fuenther in the Hot Rods’ 7-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Hickory Crawdads short stop Chris Seise tags Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Michael Berglund out as he slides into second base in the Hot Rods’ 7-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Austin Vernon pitches to Hickory Crawdads third baseman Thomas Saggese in the Hot Rods’ 7-0 win over the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A four-run rally with two outs in the third inning helped the Bowling Green Hot Rods earn a 7-0 shutout victory against the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (49-38) got the scoring started in the first inning once again, beginning with Ronny Simon lining Crawdads starter Nick Krauth’s first pitch into center field. Simon stole second and advanced to third on a flyout before scoring on a fielder’s choice to make it 1-0.
BG extended its lead on a two-out rally in the third, beginning with a double by Kyle Manzardo. Diego Infante followed him up with a double of his own, driving in Manzardo to increase the lead to 2-0. He stole third during Alexander Ovalles’ at-bat, and scored on an errant throw to the bag by Krauth. Ovalles walked and then advanced to second on Heriberto Hernandez’s single. Johan Lopez plated them both on an RBI double to make it 5-0.
The Hot Rods' Mason Auer launched a solo shot off of reliever John Matthews in the fourth to grow the score to 6-0.
BG added another run in the sixth, which began with a single by Abiezel Ramirez and a four-pitch walk to Michael Berglund. Simon hit into a fielder’s choice, but Crawdads shortstop Chris Seise couldn’t handle a throw to the second base bag, allowing Ramirez to score and make it 7-0. The Hot Rods’ bullpen completed the shutout after retiring the final seven batters in a 7-0 win.
Austin Vernon went 4 1/3 innings in his Hot Rods debut without allowing a hit or a run while he walked four and struck out five in a no-decision. Sean Mullen (4-1) earned the win in 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and a walk to go along with two strikeouts. Kyle Whitten finished off the final two innings for Bowling Green, retiring the final six batters in order with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods look to tie their season-best winning streak with a sixth-straight victory against the Crawdads (43-36) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.