The Bowling Green Hot Rods overcame an extra-innings loss thanks to a shutout start from Logan Workman to earn a split in a doubleheader against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Game one of the doubleheader was lengthened by an 84-minute rain delay, but the Hot Rods' offense. The first three Bowling Green hitters reached with singles, with the third being an RBI single from Kyle Manzardo to start the scoring. Diego Infante drove in Osleivis Basabe on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0, and Logan Driscoll was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead before the delay.
After two batters reached base before the rain for Brooklyn, and they used an error and two RBI base hits to tie the game up at three. A run-scoring triple from Infante plated Basabe to give BG the lead back, but it did not last long, as the Cyclones put five runs across in the fourth. Manzardo helped the Hot Rods chip away at the lead, with a solo homer in the bottom half of the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-5. Brooklyn added a run in the fifth before Manzardo struck again with another solo shot to bring the score to 9-6.
Brooklyn’s lead held until the seventh, when Beau Brundage tied the game on the first pitch he saw with a three-run blast to center field. The Cyclones put up two in the eighth that went unanswered and won in extras by a score of 11-9.
Nathan Wiles threw one inning before the delay, allowing two runs on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts. Anthony Molina threw two innings with four hits, one run allowed and one strikeout. Franklin Dacosta gave up six runs on eight hits in two innings of work with a strikeout and a walk allowed in a blow save. Nomar Rojas threw two scoreless frames, with a hit and two walks allowed along with two strikeouts. Joe LaSorsa (2-3) took the loss, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with a strikeout in one inning of work.
In game two the Hot Rods exploded with two big innings. Bowling Green jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second when Matthew Dyer led off with a hit and stole second base. He advanced to third on Heriberto Hernandez’s groundout before Alexander Ovalles smacked an RBI base hit to start the scoring. He advanced to second on an error that put Alejandro Pie on first and scored on Garrett Hiott’s RBI single that made it 2-0. In the next at bat, Alika Williams drove Pie home to make it 3-0.
Bowling Green put their final five runs across in the fourth with two outs. Hiott walked and Pie beat out a grounder for an infield single. Williams cleared the bases with a double that grew the lead to 5-0. Basabe singled to score Williams for a 6-0 lead. Infante hit a two-run homer that made the score 8-0, capping the scoring to finish off the victory.
Logan Workman (1-0) earned the victory with five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking one with four strikeouts. Graeme Stinson threw the final two scoreless innings, striking out two batters without allowing a baserunner.
BG (24-16) and Brooklyn (18-20) will continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.