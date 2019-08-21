The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a huge seventh inning to down Fort Wayne (Ind.) 6-5 on Tuesday in Fort Wayne and earn a split in the four-game series.
Bowling Green (73-54 overall, 34-23 second half) sent 10 men to the plate in the seventh, accounting for all six of the Hot Rods runs in the contest. Ford Proctor had a two-run single in the rally, while Seaver Whalen and Chris Betts added an RBI single each.
Michael Costanzo earned the win in relief, allowing one run in two innings. Shane Baz allowed one unearned run over five innings, striking out five.
Proctor paced the offense with two hits.
Bowling Green will open a three-game series at Lake County (Ohio) at 6 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. Alex Royalty (5-7, 4.72) is scheduled to start for Lake County, with the Hot Rods’ starter to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.