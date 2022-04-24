The Bowling Green Hot Rods secured a series split with a 11-3 victory Sunday over the Rome (Ga.) Braves at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (11-4) pounded out a season-high 15 hits to race past Rome and head out on a road trip atop the South Atlantic South Division standings.
“It’s a good baseball team,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “That’s a pretty even matchup. Definitely the best arms we will see all season. They had several guys at 97 or above, so it was a good test for us. You win the first one (in the series), then lose the next three – it could have went either way. Credit to to the guys, they battled through.”
Bowling Green struck first with an infield RBI single by Logan Driscoll in the second.
Rome (9-6) got a two-run double from Christian Robinson in the fourth but missed a chance to add to the lead. The Braves had runners at second and third with no outs and the bases loaded before Justyn-Henry Malloy lined out to second and Vaughn Grissom was doubled off first.
The Hot Rods' momentum in the field carried over to the plate with Alika Williams' two-run homer sparking a five run rally that gave Bowling Green the lead for good. Diego Infante had an RBI triple and Garrett Hiott and Heriberto Hernandez bookended the rally with RBI singles to push the Hot Rods' advantage to 6-2.
“That was a big swing in momentum,” Smith said. “We got a little lucky too – line drive to second that we turned into a double play. Then Alika hits a two-run homer and off we go from there.”
Cade Bunnell homered for Rome in the fifth, but Ronny Simon’s solo homer in the bottom of the sixth started a four run rally capped by Driscoll’s two-run triple that made the score 10-3.
“Obviously you are going to have some ups and downs in the season,” Driscoll said. “We came out hot to start the year. We just had a little skid there (in this series) ... but obviously today the bats are getting hot.”
Alexander Ovalles capped the scoring with an RBI single and Sean Mullen tossed three perfect innings to earn his second save of the season.
Matthew Peguero tossed three innings of relief to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. Peguero allowed one run and two hits in the three innings of work.
Driscoll paced the offense with three hits.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open a six-game series at the Brooklyn Cyclones at 6 p.m. CDT Tuesday, the start of a 12-game road trip.
Brooklyn is the High A affiliate of the New York Mets. It will be the first meeting between the two franchises.
“It’s an exciting trip for the guys,” Smith said. “They get to fly, take a train. It’s a pretty big deal for a single A team. I’m excited for our guys to experience it.”
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s opener.