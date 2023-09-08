After being eliminated from postseason play, the Bowling Green Hot Rods (37-26, 68-56) fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (31-32, 67-60) 11-2 despite six strikeouts from Ian Seymour on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green native Luke Brown, who plays outfield for Greensboro, continued his red-hot series with a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Brown, who homered twice including a grand slam and drove in eight runs against the Hot Rods on Thursday, also drove in a run and stole a base Friday.
The Grasshoppers (67-60 overall, 31-32 second half) began the scoring in the top of the third inning against Seymour. Shawn Ross blasted a solo homer to right center field, putting Greensboro up 1-0.
Bowling Green (68-56, 37-26) answered back off Greensboro reliever Yunior Thibo in the bottom of the fifth. Chandler Simpson singled and moved up to third on a fielding error from first baseman Josiah Sightler. Shane Sasaki knocked a base hit to left, plating Simpson to tie the game 1-1.
Greensboro scored two runs in the top of the sixth and four in the top of the seventh to take a 7-1 lead off Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon.
The Grasshoppers increased the lead in the top of the ninth with four runs off Hot Rods reliever Haden Erbe, capped off with a three-run homer by Sightler.
Jeffry Parra doubled in a run against Greensboro reliever Julian Bosnic in the bottom of the ninth, but Bowling Green went scoreless the rest of the way to lose by a score of 11-2.
Thibo (4-1) earned the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two strikeouts over two innings. Vernon (7-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits, a walk and three strikeouts over 1 1/3 frames.
Bowling Green and Greensboro play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Yoniel Curet (2-0, 4.95) starts for the Hot Rods, while righty Derek Diamond (2-1, 4.91) takes the ball for the Grasshoppers.