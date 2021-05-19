The Bowling Green Hot Rods evened up the series at one game apiece with the Rome Braves with an 8-1 win on Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.
The Hot Rods (10-4) take on the Braves (8-6) again for the third game of the series on Thursday night with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
The Hot Rods started the scoring early, bringing in four runs in the top of the first inning. Pedro Martinez and Greg Jones reached on errors by the Braves middle infielders. Blake Hunt singled home Martinez off Braves starter Ricky DeVito. Evan Edwards drove in Jones with a single before Ruben Cardenas reached on a fielder’s choice, loading the bases.
Hunt scored on a throwing error by the Braves first basemen Bryce Ball and Jonathan Aranda grounded out to first, bringing in Edwards to give the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.
Jayden Murray held Rome scoreless in his five-inning start. The scoring for Rome came on a solo home run from Rusber Estrada off Hot Rods reliever Carlos Garcia, bringing the Braves within three, 4-1.
Runs poured in again in the top of the eighth with a four-run inning for Bowling Green. Cardenas led off with a single against Braves reliever Zach Daniels, and one batter later Grant Witherspoon walked. With two outs, Osmy Gregorio singled to load the bases. Martinez cleared the bases with a double, leading Bowling Green to a 8-1 victory.
Murray (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, striking out four to pick up his first win of the season. Garcia allowed one run during his two innings of work, including three hits and one home run. Chris Gau pitched a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one. Mikey York hurled a perfect inning to end the game, striking out two.
Bowling Green will send left-hander Joe LaSorsa (1-0, 0.00) against righty Alan Rangel (0-1, 6.00) on Thursday.