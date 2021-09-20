After completing one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, the Bowling Green Hot Rods look to add a second title in the last four years as they open up the High A East Championship series at the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CDT.
The best-of-five series is scheduled for two games in Greensboro on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday, with Games 4 and 5 on Saturday and Sunday if needed.
Bowling Green comes in with a league-best record of 82-36, the sixth time in franchise history the Hot Rods have eclipsed the 80-win mark. The previous five came in a 140-game season.
The championship series was not originally scheduled when the season began, but was added early in the season as some COVID-19 protocols were lifted.
“I’m really happy that Major League Baseball allowed all of these leagues to have playoffs,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “That’s something big for the players themselves and I think it is really special for this group -- especially with as much turnover as we have had with players going up to Double A and even up to Triple A and had the same success. The new guys have stepped in and we are super excited to play baseball.”
Greensboro, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, finished 74-46 with a roster that features some of the top players in the Pirates organization.
The system’s top prospect according to MLB.com, catcher Henry Davis, is currently on the the injured list, but pitcher Quinn Preister, second baseman Nick Gonzalez and shortstop Liover Peguero are all in the top five as well.
Both teams have shown prowess at the plate, with the Hot Rods first in home runs with 197 and Greensboro second -- nine behind. Both teams scored 723 runs -- the most in the league -- with Bowling Green sporting a league-best OPS of .817.
The Hot Rods won the season series 7-5, going 4-2 in Greensboro.
“By far I think they were the two best teams in the league this year,” Smith said. “When you look at their team -- up and down the roster -- they are very talented. A majority of their positions are their top guys (in the system). They have a lot of first-round picks. Their pitching staff is really deep. They will be a good challenge. I think it is an evenly matched series and will be a fun series to play.”
The series has added meaning for Smith and BG first baseman Evan Edwards. Smith’s sister Jody Smith is Executive Associate AD and Senior Woman Administrator for UNC-Greensboro, while Edwards is a Greensboro native.
“We had a lot of fans at that last series we had there,” Smith said. “If I were to pick a place to play on the road, Greensboro is great. They have an outstanding ballpark right downtown. You get good fans, good baseball. It’s a good place to play.”
Edwards said he really enjoyed the chance to play in front of friends and family when the Hot Rods played in Greensboro last month. Edwards was traded from the Miami Marlins right before the season began, setting up the chance for last month’s homecoming.
“It was cool,” Edwards said. “I was in the Midwest League all of 2019 in Clinton, Iowa. I didn’t really get to play close to home at all. Coming over here and then getting to play in Greensboro, it was fun. I got to meet up with some people I haven’t talked to in a while and for my family to get to see me without having to fly or drive for multiple hours was cool.”
Edwards said it didn’t dawn on him that he’d get the chance to play in Greensboro again until late last week, adding he expects another large contingent for the first two games of this series.
“I’m going to have quite a few people there for sure,” Edwards said. “My mom knows one of the front office ladies, so the last time we played there I didn’t even have to think about tickets. It was pretty neat.”
Bowling Green hopes to return home on the brink of a championship, but Smith said he expects it to be a close series with the bullpen perhaps being the deciding factor.
“It will come down to the relief pitchers -- what happens after the first five innings,” Smith said. “I think both teams are going to have good starters. It is going to come down to what bullpen can shut the other down and which team can capitalize on defensive mistakes.”