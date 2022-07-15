Alexander Ovalles homered and drove in four runs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 10-5 loss to the Rome Braves on Friday night in Rome, Ga.
The Hot Rods (51-32 overall, 10-8 second half) powered across the first run of the game in the second inning to get the scoring started. Kyle Manzardo drove a fastball over the right-center field wall off Braves starter Roddery Muñoz to give BG a 1-0 advantage.
The Braves (50-35, 14-5) scored three runs in the third and batted around in the sixth, plating a half-dozen runs to take a 9-1 lead.
Ovalles drove a two-run, two-out homer to right that made it a 9-3 game in the fifth.
A seventh-inning homer for Rome extended their lead to 10-3, and while Ovalles singled with the bases loaded in the eighth to plate two and make it a 10-5 game, the BG offense didn’t get any closer in the team’s second-consecutive loss.
Austin Vernon (0-1) allowed six runs on four hits with four walks and a strikeout in a loss. Graeme Stinson allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and three K's in his two innings of work. Cameron Leonard tossed two frames in relief, allowing a run on two this with three strikeouts. Audry Lugo threw a scoreless eighth, surrendering two hits.
The two teams continue their series on Saturday night at AdventHealth Stadium with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch in Rome, Ga. BG will send right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-0, 3.68) to the mound against a Braves pitcher to be determined.