Nick Schnell blasted one of three home runs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 10-8 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Bowling Green (58-47 overall, 27-17 second half) began the scoring in the top of the first inning against Greensboro starter Derek Diamond. Shane Sasaki led off with a solo blast, putting the Hot Rods up 1-0.
The Grasshoppers (58-50, 22-22) answered back in the bottom of the first off Hot Rods starter Yoniel Curet. Jase Bowen smacked a two-RBI double and Termarr Johnson drove in a run on a single to make it a 3-1 game.
In the top of the second, Bowling Green's Blake Robertson worked a walk and Jalen Battles launched a two-run homer to tie the game 3-3.
The Hot Rods scored again against Diamond in the top of the fourth. Schnell and Kamren James hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Robertson knocked a base hit to left, plating Schnell to make it 4-3.
Greensboro's Wyatt Hendrie smacked a solo homer to right in the bottom half of the inning to tie it 4-4.
In the top of the fifth, Brock Jones singled to right and came around to score on a two-run homer by Schnell, putting Bowling Green up 6-4.
Nick Cimillo blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth off Hot Rods reliever Sandy Gaston to tie the game 6-6.
Bowling Green took back the lead in the top of the eighth off Greensboro reliever Joshua Loeschorn. Robertson led off with a double and scored on a single from Battles. After Battles moved up to second on a hit by pitch from Jeffry Parra, he was plated by an RBI single from Sasaki to make it 8-6.
The Grasshoppers' offense exploded for four runs against Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal to take a 10-8 lead in the bottom of the eighth.
Greensboro reliever Cy Nielson shut the door in the ninth, finalizing the game 10-8.
Nielson (4-2) earned the win, surrendering a hit and striking out two batters over 1 2/3 frames. Cortorreal (2-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and three strikeouts over two innings.
Bowling Green and Greensboro play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m. CT. Right-hander Roel Garcia (4-8, 3.84) is starting for the Hot Rods, while righty Thomas Harrington (1-4, 4.48) is slated to start for the Grasshoppers.