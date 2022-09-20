Nate Soria hit a two-run homer, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1) lost 13-6 in Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series to the Aberdeen IronBirds (1-1) on Tuesday night in Aberdeen, Md.
The decisive Game 3 of the series will take place on Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen got to Hot Rods starting pitcher Anthony Molina in the first inning and got a three-run homer in the second to go up 4-0 before Bowling Green responded in the third. Matthew Dyer reached on an error and Soria hit a two-run shot, his second of the postseason, to make it a 4-2 game.
The IronBirds responded in the bottom of the fourth, mounting a five-run inning to pull away 9-2.
While the Hot Rods got runs in the sixth and eighth, Aberdeen's four runs in the same innings extended their lead eventually going on to win, 13-6. The loss for BG tied the series, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday to decide the SAL champion.
Molina (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts over three innings. Kyle Whitten allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts over an inning out of the bullpen. Haden Erbe tossed a perfect inning with a strikeout. Neraldo Catalina allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout over one inning. Matthew Peguero allowed one unearned run over two innings, with a walk and three strikeouts.