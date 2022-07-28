Kyle Manzardo and Heriberto Hernandez hit back-to-back homers, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods lost on a walk-off homer to the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field to end a six-game win streak Thursday night in Greenville, S.C.
The Hot Rods (57-34 overall, 16-10 second half) jumped on Drive starter Shane Drohan, taking a two-run lead in the first inning. With two outs, Manzardo homered to left-center to give BG a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Hernandez blasted his 12th long-ball of the season that landed on top of the office building beyond the Green Monster in left. The back-to-back homers gave the Hot Rods a 2-0 edge.
The Drive (35-56, 9-16) tied the game in the sixth, but BG took a one-run lead in the seventh. It didn’t last long, with Greenville taking the lead in the bottom of the frame.
The Hot Rods made one last charge, loading the bases in the top of the ninth on three consecutive hits for Alika Williams, who singled to right while plating two runs to give BG a 5-4 edge.
Greenville proved to be too much in the bottom of the frame, ending the game on a walk-off two-run homer from Niko Kavadas to deal BG a 6-5 loss.
Bowling Green's Ben Brecht threw five shutout innings while allowing six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in a no-decision. Audry Lugo allowed four runs on three hits with four walks in an inning in a blown save. Cameron Leonard (2-2) blew a save and took the loss after two innings out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Drive continue their series at 6:05 p.m. CT on Friday. Bowling Green will start right-hander Victor Muñoz (2-2, 4.50) against Greenville righty Thad Ward (0-0, 6.00),