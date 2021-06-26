Hill Alexander homered twice in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 8-5 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
After retiring the first nine Hot Rods hitters in order, Hickory starter Avery Weems gave up a pair of runs and the lead to Bowling Green (30-15) in the fourth.
Alexander led off the inning by driving the first pitch he saw over the left-center field wall to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. With one out, Connor Hollis hit his first homer of the season in nearly the same spot, extending Bowling Green’s lead to 2-0.
Hickory (17-30) got a two-run homer off the bat of Kellen Strahm in the fourth to tie the game against Bowling Green starter Joe La Sorsa. They took the lead in the fifth after Jose Acosta singled, went to second on a bunt and third on a fly ball to center. Acosta scored on a wild pitch and Jonathan Ornelas immediately followed with a solo homer to give Hickory a 4-2 edge.
Alexander brought the Hot Rods within a run against Weems with one out in the sixth. The outfielder swung at the first pitch of his at-bat again, connecting with his second long ball of the day, this time to right field. The blast cut the Bowling Green deficit to one at 4-3.
Homers in the sixth and seventh against Miller Hogan and Chris Muller out of the bullpen extended Hickory’s lead, while Evan Edwards hit his sixth of the season in the seventh to keep Bowling Green within four.
The Hot Rods added a run in the seventh when Hollis singled to right, driving in Alexander to make it an 8-5 game. The Hot Rods brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but couldn’t convert, falling to Hickory 8-5.
La Sorsa (2-1) took the loss and threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Hogan allowed two runs on one hit with a walk and a strikeout in his 1 1/3 innings of work. Muller worked an inning, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Colby White got Hickory in order in the ninth with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads wrap up their six-game series on Sunday with a 2 p.m. CT first pitch. Hot Rods right-hander Zack Trageton (4-1, 3.67) will take the mound against Crawdads lefty Grant Wolfram (0-2, 4.61).