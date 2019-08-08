The Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped the opener of a three-game series at West Michigan 3-1 on Wednesday.
Grant Witherspoon homered in the first inning, but Bowling Green (65-50 overall, 26-19 second half) was held off the scoreboard the rest of the way to allow the Whitecaps to come back and get the win.
The Hot Rods finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven.
Shane Baz (3-2) took the loss despite a quality start, allowing three runs in six innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
The series continues at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Thursday. The Hot Rods have yet to announce a starter. Right-hander Gio Arriera (3-8, 6.78) is scheduled to start for West Michigan.
