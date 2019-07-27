The Bowling Green Hot Rods’ bid for a third comeback in four nights fell short with a 7-5, 10 inning loss to Lake County on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (61-43 overall, 22-12 second half) rallied to force extra innings, before Lake County surged back ahead to claim the opener of the three-game series.
The extra inning loss capped a back-and-forth night that saw three ties and a pair of lead changes.
Bowling Green struck first with back-to-back doubles by Jonathan Aranda and Chris Betts, but Lake County answered with a solo homer from Cody Farhat in the second to tie the score at 1.
The Hot Rods regained the advantage with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second – including an RBI single by Erik Ostberg – but once again the Captains would answer.
Miguel Jerez homered in the third and Lake County (59-44, 19-15) took advantage of a pair of BG errors for a three-run rally in the fifth that made the score 5-3.
Ford Proctor scored on an RBI groundout by Osmy Gregorio in the bottom of the fifth to trim the deficit to one and tied the score on an Aranda RBI single in the seventh.
It remained tied until the 10th, when Farhat lined a two-out, two-run single up the middle to give Lake County the lead again for good.
The Hot Rods were unable to rally in the bottom of the inning.
Joel Peguero took the loss in relief, allowing two runs – one earned – in one inning of work.
Bowling Green outhit the Captains 10-6. Proctor, Aranda, Ostberg and Tony Pena all finished with two hits apiece.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
Right-hander Easton McGee (7-3, 3.42) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. The Hopkinsville native has five straight quality starts, going 3-0 in that span. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts against Lake County this season.
Left-hander Matt Turner (0-0, 1.59) is scheduled to start for the Captains. Turner made his Lake County debut Monday against Peoria (Ill.), allowing one run and six hits with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He was 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA in six starts with Mahoning Valley in the New York Penn League.{&end}
