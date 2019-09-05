Two early runs were the difference as the South Bend (Ind.) Cubs took Game 1 of the Midwest League opening round playoffs best-of-three series from the Bowling Green Hot Rods 2-1 on Wednesday in South Bend.
South Bend scored both runs in the first inning and Faustino Carrera and three relievers made it stand, putting the Cubs one win away from advancing to the Eastern Division championship.
Carrera allowed four hits and walked two over five shutout innings to earn the win. The only blemish came off the South Bend bullpen, when Ford Proctor scored on a wild pitch, but Brian Glowicki was able to close it out with two scoreless innings.
Caleb Sampen took the loss for the Hot Rods, allowing two runs in five innings. Seaver Whalen finished with two of the Hot Rods’ five hits.
The series resumes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. Right-hander Alan Strong is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with right-hander Riley Thompson the scheduled starter for South Bend.
