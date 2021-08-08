Jordan Qsar hit his team-leading 17th home run of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ 10-3 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del.
Bowling Green (59-25) scratched the first run of the game across in the fourth inning against Wilmington reliever Alex Troop. Connor Hollis led off with a single and stole second base. He went to third on a passed ball and Curtis Mead lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Hollis to score while giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
Wilmington (34-50) mounted a four-run inning in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, but the Hot Rods drew within a run in the sixth. Hollis reached on a fielder’s choice that retired Pedro Martinez, who had singled to lead off the inning, at second. With two outs, Qsar launched his 17th homer of the season over the right-field fence to make it a 4-3 game with Wilmington still in control.
The Blue Rocks plated four more runs in the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Angel Felipe to go up five runs with an 8-3 lead. Wilmington brought home two more runs in the eighth and went on to win 10-3 in the series finale.
Carlos Garcia tossed a perfect three innings, striking out two Blue Rocks in a no-decision. Evan McKendry (3-2) allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout over 1 1/3 innings in a loss. Felipe allowed five runs on one hit with five walks and a strikeout over an inning out of the bullpen. Chris Gau tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames while allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Trevor Brigden worked the eighth, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits.
The Hot Rods have a leaguewide off day Monday before starting a six-game series with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.