Heriberto Hernandez homered for the second-straight night, this time with an inside-the-park home run, but it wasn’t enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped an 8-7 contest to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Greensboro (43-53 overall, 16-15 second half) scored a run in each of the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead.
But the Hot Rods (60-36, 19-12) struck back in the bottom of the second. With one out in the inning, Abiezel Ramirez and Michael Berglund reached with back-to-back singles before Gionti Turner tied the game on a bases-clearing triple off of Hoppers starter Adrian Florencio. He scored two batters later, when Alexander Ovalles hit a single to center to give BG a 3-2 lead.
The Grasshoppers tied it up in the third, but Bowling Green took the lead back quickly in the bottom half thanks to an RBI single from Ovalles that made it 4-3.
The see-saw continued into the fourth, as Dariel Lopez’s two-run homer gave Greensboro the lead back at 5-4. Bowling Green got the run back with two homers of their own, coming in back-to-back fashion in the sixth. Kyle Manzardo went yard to tie the game at five. The very next pitch was hit to center field by Hernandez, and the carom off the wall allowed him to score on an inside-the-park home run that gave BG a 6-5 lead.
Greensboro scored a run in each of the next two frames to take the lead back at 7-6 heading into the ninth.
Endy Rodriguez led off with a home run for the Grasshoppers in the ninth to make it 8-6.
Matthew Dyer sent his second homer of the season to left that brought the Hot Rods within one in the ninth, but BG couldn’t tie it up and ultimately fell to Greensboro 8-7.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Ben Brecht went four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Cameron Leonard threw two scoreless frames with two walks and two strikeouts. Conor Dryer (4-1) took the loss in two innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits with a strikeout. Kyle Whitten finished off the game for BG, pitching an inning with one run allowed on two hits.
Bowling Green and Greensboro will continue their series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Hot Rods right-hander Anthony Molina (10-1, 3.52) gets the start against Grasshoppers righty Jared Jones (5-4, 4.81).
