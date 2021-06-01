Ruben Cardenas continued his 21 game on-base streak for the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a series-opening 3-2 loss against the Rome Braves on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The two teams face off in the second game of a six-game series Wednesday, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Rome (15-10) scored the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning off Bowling Green starter Evan McKendry. Michael Harris II hit a leadoff single and then stole second and third base. Bryce Ball brought him home with a sacrifice fly to give the Braves a 1-0 edge.
The Hot Rods (14-11) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth against Braves reliever Coleman Huntley. Greg Jones reached base on a hit by pitch and stole second. Two batters later, Cardenas singled him home to even the score at 1-all.
In the top of the sixth inning the Braves got to Hot Rods reliever Joe La Sorsa, scoring one run. With one out, Kevin Josephina hit a solo homer to recapture the lead for Rome, 2-1. In the bottom of the eighth Niko Hulsizer hit a solo home run against Braves pitcher Trey Riley to tie the game 2-2.
The Braves regained the lead for the final time in the top of the ninth inning off Bowling Green pitcher Ezequiel Zabaleta. Jesse Franklin V led off with a solo home run to right to give the Braves 3-2 lead. Bowling Green went down in order in the ninth, falling 3-2 in the rain.
McKendry tossed five innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out seven in a no-decision. Joe La Sorsa went three innings and gave up one run and three hits while walking three and striking out four. Zabaleta (2-2) pitched an inning, giving up one hit, one run and one walk while striking out one in a loss.
On Wednesday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Michael Mercado (0-3, 6.60) against Rome lefty Jared Shuster (0-0, 3.00).