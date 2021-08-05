Miller Hogan led the Bowling Green Hot Rods' pitching staff, which threw a one-hitter in a 7-1 win in the second game of a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del.
After trading runs in the third inning, Bowling Green (57-23) plated three against Wilmington reliever Malvin Pena in the fourth to take the lead. Luis Trevino walked and Michael Gigliotti bunted for a hit, moving Trevino to second. In the next at-bat, Greg Jones tripled to right-center field, clearing the bases while giving the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead. With one out, Curtis Mead singled to center, plating Jones to extend the Hot Rods' advantage to 4-1 over the Blue Rocks (32-48).
Mead added to the lead in the sixth with a solo homer to lead off the inning against Jordan Bocko. The blast was Mead’s third of the season and put the Hot Rods up by a tally of 5-1.
Gigliotti added a two-run shot in the seventh, his first homer of the season, to give the Hot Rods a 7-1 lead. Hogan and the Hot Rods pitching staff held the Blue Rocks to just one hit and the one run, collecting Bowling Green’s 57th win of the season.
Evan McKendry tossed two scoreless frames while allowing a walk in a no-decision. Hogan (3-2) allowed one run on a hit with three strikeouts in a winning effort. Colby White threw the final two innings while striking out two.
The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks continue their series on Thursday with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green is slated to start right-hander Alan Strong (5-0, 4.67) against Blue Rocks righty Joan Adon (3-4, 6.04).