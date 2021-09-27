Jordan Qsar hit his record-setting third home run of the postseason in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' thrilling 7-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Monday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Grasshoppers put up the first run of the game in the second inning on a Will Matthiessen solo homer, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green answered in the bottom half against Greensboro starter Carmen Mlodzinski. Hill Alexander led off the inning with a walk, and two outs later, Alika Williams drove him in with a double. Brett Wisely singled home Williams in the next at-bat, putting the Hot Rods in the lead, 2-1.
The Hot Rods added to their lead in the bottom of the third with Mlodzinski still on the mound. Grant Witherspoon led off with a walk and Jordan Qsar brought him home with a two-run homer, extending the Hot Rods' lead to 4-1. It was the third of the postseason for Qsar, the most for any player in franchise postseason history.
Greensboro scored a run in the fourth on a Matt Gorski solo home run, cutting into the Bowling Green lead 4-2.
The Grasshoppers went on to tie the game at 4-all in the top of the sixth. Liover Peguero had an RBI base-hit and Lolo Sanchez worked a walk with the bases loaded.
The Hot Rods responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth with Grasshoppers reliever Domingo Gonzalez on the mound. Williams had a one-out double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Diego Infante plated Williams with a single to make it 5-4. Witherspoon brought home Infante with a triple, and then scored on a Curtis Mead base-hit to give the Hot Rods a 7-4 lead.
Greensboro scored one run in the top of the ninth, but Michael Costanzo closed the door on a 7-5 win, forcing a game five in the best-of-five championship series on Tuesday.
Evan McKendry allowed two runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings while walking one and striking out five in a no-decision. Carlos Garcia tossed an inning, surrendering two runs on one hit, walking two and striking out three. Angel Felipe (2-0) racked up four strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless innings while walking two and earning the win. Alan Strong earned a hold, recording two outs and allowing one run on two hits with a walk. Costanzo picked up the save after getting the final two outs with one strikeout.
Bowling Green and Greensboro play Game 5 on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Hot Rods send left-hander Jose Lopez (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Grasshoppers righty Michael Burrows (0-0, 21.00).