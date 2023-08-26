Duncan Davitt rebounded from his last start to strike out six batters over four innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods managed just two hits in a 6-0 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Winston-Salem (57-58 overall, 23-29 second half) began the scoring in the top of the third against Davitt. Wes Kath smacked a solo homer to right-center field, putting the Dash up 1-0.
The Dash increased the lead in the top of the fifth off Hot Rods reliever Evan Reifert. Loidel Chapelli walked, stole second and moved up to third on a dropped third strike to put a runner in scoring position. After Michael Turner walked, Reifert balked to move Turner to second and score Chapelli. Turner moved up to third on a wild pitch and scored on another balk by Reifert, putting Winston-Salem ahead 3-0.
After scoring two runs in the top of the sixth off Bowling Green reliever Haden Erbe, Winston-Salem added to the lead with a solo blast from Jacob Burke in the top of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga to make it 6-0. The Hot Rods went scoreless the rest of the way, losing by a final score of 6-0.
Mason Adams (2-0) earned the win, allowing a hit and striking out eight over six scoreless innings. Davitt (3-4) took the loss for Bowling Green (61-53, 30-23), allowing a run on four hits and a walk to add to his six strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Dash play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Bowling Green starts right-hander Yoniel Curet (1-0, 4.97), while Winston-Salem starts lefty Tyler Schweitzer (0-2, 4.25).