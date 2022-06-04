Mason Montgomery struck out nine over five scoreless innings and the Bowling Green Hot Rods' bullpen held the Rome Braves' offense off in a 3-2 win on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Ga.
Bowling Green (29-18) got to Braves starter Royber Salinas in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Tanner Murray singled to right with one out and went to third when Kyle Manzardo singled to left, where Braves left fielder Willie Carter overran the ball. The play resulted in a hit and an error with runners at second and third. Alexander Ovalles lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, driving in the first run of the game to give Bowling Green a 1-0 edge.
In the second, the Hot Rods added a run against Salinas. Logan Driscoll singled with one out and went to third when Garrett Hiott singled to right. Hiott stole second base and a wild pitch brought in Driscoll to extend BG’s lead to 2-0.
Rome (28-19) got a homer from Justyn-Henry Malloy to cut the Hot Rods' advantage in the sixth, making it a 2-1 ballgame.
BG extended its lead in the eighth thanks to an error. Murray reached and went to second on a throwing error by Malloy at third and scored when Manzardo singled to right, putting the Hot Rods up 3-1.
Rome had one last gasp in the bottom of the ninth, plating a run before Graeme Stinson struck out Vaughn Grissom with the tying run at second to secure a 3-2 win, evening the series.
Montgomery (2-2) struck out nine over five shutout innings while holding the Braves to a walk and three hits in a win. Franklin Dacosta threw two innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts while earning a hold. Cameron Leonard also earned a hold, holding Rome to one run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Stinson earned a save, getting the final out of the game via strikeout while allowing one hit.
The Hot Rods and Braves will play the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 5 p.m. CT first pitch.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.