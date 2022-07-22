Ronny Simon, Mason Auer, and Kyle Manzardo all went yard for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who led the entire way against the Asheville Tourists in a 4-2 victory at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday.
Simon began the game with a bang, smacking a leadoff home run off Asheville starting pitcher Christian Mejias in the first inning to start the scoring.
BG (53-33 overall, 12-9 second half) began the second inning strong as well, with Heriberto Hernandez leading off the frame with a double. He advanced to third on a groundout by Alexander Ovalles and scored on a single by Logan Driscoll to put the Hot Rods up 2-0.
Auer led off the third with Bowling Green’s second home run, extending their advantage to 3-0.
Asheville (36-50, 10-11) got on the board with a home run in the fourth, but that was quickly erased by Manzardo in the fifth. He hit an 0-1 pitch over the right-field wall to give BG a 4-1 lead.
The Tourists led off the seventh with back-to-back hits to add a run, but the back half of Bowling Green’s bullpen shut out Asheville in the final two frames to secure a 4-2 victory.
Ben Brecht (1-1) earned his first win of the season, striking out nine in five innings while allowing four hits and a run. Nomar Rojas and Sean Mullen each pitched scoreless innings and earned holds. Conor Dryer was also awarded a hold, and threw an inning with two hits and allowed a run. Kyle Whitten pitched a scoreless ninth with a hit allowed for his second save of the year.
The Hot Rods and Tourists will continue their series on Saturday at 6:35. at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hot Rods right-hander Anthony Molina (8-1, 4.12) will get his first start of the year against Tourists righty Spencer Arrighetti (5-4, 5.21).