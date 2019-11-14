The Bowling Green Hot Rods, Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and member of the Midwest League, announced Thursday the team will join Minor League Baseball in celebrating diversity by joining MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión efforts in 2020.
The Hot Rods will wear special uniforms and take on a new identity as the “Bólidos de Bowling Green” for select games during the 2020 season.
A nod to the auto industry’s significance in southcentral Kentucky, Bowling Green’s “Bólidos” identity honors the area’s Hispanic community as a translation from their full-time Hot Rods name. Additionally, flames featured within the logo tie in the Bólidos alternate translation to meteors.
“We are so excited to celebrate and honor the Hispanic heritage of this community by joining Copa in 2020,” Hot Rods COO and General Manager Eric C. Leach said in a news release. “We’ve spent so much time working on this new identity to make sure it reflects both our brand and the culture we’ll be showcasing. We love the look that’s been created around the Bólidos name and can’t wait to show off the vibrant, new threads that the team will wear.”
The Bólidos de Bowling Green will take the field for the first time May 5 when the team faces the Peoria Chiefs at Bowling Green Ballpark. They’ll don the Bólidos uniform again July 24 when the Quad Cities River Bandits come to town and finally against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Aug. 31 during the final homestand of the 2020 season.
The Bólidos de Bowling Green are one of 22 teams who are joining Copa de la Diversión in the 2020 season. Midwest League teams who had Copa identities in 2019 include the Clinton Lumberkings (Clinton Elotes), Lake County Captains (Picantes de Lake County), Lansing Lugnuts (Locos de Lansing), Kane County Cougars (Cougars de Kane County), West Michigan Whitecaps (Calaveras de West Michigan) and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Cascabeles de Wisconsin).
Minor League Baseball had 72 teams with Copa de la Diversión aliases during the 2019 season. Copa de la Diversión translates to “Fun Cup.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.