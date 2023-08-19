Alex Cook struck out five batters over a career-high 3 1/3 innings during his High-A debut, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods dropped their third straight game in a 9-1 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, N.C.
Bowling Green (58-49 overall, 27-19 second half) began the scoring in the top of the first inning against Greensboro starter J.P. Massey. Shane Sasaki led off with a double and moved up to third on a groundout. Dominic Keegan grounded out to third, scoring Sasaki to put the Hot Rods up 1-0.
The Grasshoppers (60-50, 24-220 answered back with five runs off Hot Rods starter J.J. Goss in the bottom of the second, capped off with a grand slam by Termarr Johnson.
Greensboro went up 9-1 with four more runs against Goss in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a three-run homer from Brenden Dixon.
The Hot Rods went scoreless the rest of the way, falling by a final score of 9-1.
Santiago Florez (5-2) earned the win, striking out three over three perfect frames. Goss (5-5) took the loss, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits, two walks and three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.
Greensboro's Jaycob Deese notched the save, allowing a hit and striking out four over three shutout innings.
The Hot Rods and the Grasshoppers play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CT. Bowling Green is set to start right-hander Duncan Davitt (3-2, 3.26), while righty Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for Greensboro.