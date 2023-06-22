For a third straight night the Bowling Green Hot Rods did their part to try to prevent a celebration, beating Greenville 8-0 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green made it three straight wins over the Drive to end the first half 31-30. And while BG did everything it could to play spoiler, Greenville still claimed the first half South Atlantic League South Division title with Winston-Salem’s loss in Greensboro.
“The guys have been working hard,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “I think we are in a good spot heading into the second half. We did everything we could, but to us it was just another game. I think it was more important for them, but for us it was just to keep the momentum going.”
Bowling Green picked up where it left off in Wednesday’s 17-2 win with a two-run homer from Brock Jones two batters in. Nick Schnell had an RBI double in a two-run fourth and added a solo homer in the fifth to extend the score to 5-0.
The Hot Rods added three more in the seventh, including a two-run single by Mario Fernandez, to cap the scoring.
Schnell, Jones and Dru Baker finished with two hits each to pace the offense.
“Like I said, the guys are in a really good spot,” Valenzuela said. “They’ve gone through their ups and downs in the first half of the season, but we are done with the first half and really looking forward to the second half.”
Roel Garcia III earned the win with six shutout innings. He worked out of first and third one-out jams in each of the first two innings, finishing his night allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Three relievers finished a perfect inning each to finish it off.
“I’ve talked to the pitchers and said it many, many times, ‘As you go, we go,’ ” Valenzuela said. “If you make pitches, we are going to make the plays and offensively the guys are going to respond. Today Garcia was lights out. I’m excited to see how he keeps it rolling.”
FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS
With Thursday’s game the official end of the first half, several BG players are among the South Atlantic League leaders in several offensive categories.
Entering Thursday, Bob Seymour led the league in batting average (.323), was third in slugging percentage (.571), third in OPS (.970), seventh in homers (10) and seventh in on base percentage (.399).
Baker sits fifth in stolen bases (25) and sixth in hits (61), while Carson Williams is tied for fourth with four triples.
Former Hot Rod Junior Caminero, now at Double-A Montgomery, is tied for third in homers (11) and eighth in total bases (100).
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander Austin Vernon (3-1, 6.02) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Vernon has allowed nine runs in 12 innings spanning three appearances -- two starts -- in June. He tossed three hitless innings of relief in his only appearance against Greenville this season on May 19.
Right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (4-2, 5.32) is scheduled to start for the Drive. Gonzalez has allowed six runs with 23 strikeouts in 15⅓ innings in three June starts. He made two starts against BG last month in Greenville, allowing eight runs -- six earned -- in 10⅓ innings.