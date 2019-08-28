A 10th-inning error opened the floodgates for the Lake County (Ohio) Captains, who took the opener of a three-game series from the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-1 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Lake County (73-61, 33-32 second half) scored four unearned runs in the 10th to deny the Hot Rods a chance to move closer to the Midwest League Eastern Division title. The loss drops Bowling Green’s lead to three games over South Bend (Ind.) with six to play, keeping the magic number to clinch the division at four.
“We couldn’t execute defensively and it cost us the game,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “They scored all those runs after that error. We couldn’t get out of that inning without any damage, but that’s baseball. Tonight we didn’t play good defense and we paid for it.”
Runs came at a premium for most of the night, with both teams only able to stretch across a run each through the first nine innings.
Lake County struck first with an RBI double by Jonathan Engelmann in the first. Bowling Green (78-56, 39-25) tied it on an RBI single in the fourth.
It remained 1-all until the 10th when Lake County was able to break it open. The Captains loaded the bases with one out off reliever Chris Muller when Quentin Holmes' potential inning-ending double play went through the legs of BG third baseman Osmy Gregorio, allowing two runs to score. Two batters later, Jose Fermin’s two-run double added insurance, with Bowling Green going in order in the bottom of the inning.
Muller took the loss to drop to 2-5, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings of work.
Bowling Green finished with six hits, two each from Seaver Whalen and Ruben Cardenas. The bottom three hitters – Chris Betts, Roberto Alvarez and Jordan Qsar -- finished 0-for-11 with six strikeouts as the Hot Rods stranded six and finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
“We had our chances, but it was hard for us to get the leadoff guy on and get something started,” Ruiz said. “The bottom of the order didn’t do much, but we had our chances. We just couldn’t execute offensively.”
HONORING BLAKE BIVENS
The Hot Rods had a moment of silence prior to the game for former pitcher Blake Bivens, now in Double A with the Montgomery Biscuits. Bivens' wife Emily, his infant son and mother in-law were killed early Tuesday in Pittsylvania County, Va.
Emily’s brother, Matthew Thomas Bernard, was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder.
Bivens pitched for the Hot Rods in 2016 and Emily was employed by the Daily News during that time.
The Hot Rods released a statement via Twitter on Wednesday morning saying, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the Tampa Bay Rays, Montgomery Biscuits, and the Bivens family. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by these tragic events. Blake will always be a part of the Hot Rods family.”
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Right-hander Miller Hogan (6-3, 3.16) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Hogan has won five straight starts, including his last outing at Lake County when he earned the win despite allowing four runs in six innings. He is 2-1 with a 2.97 ERA in nine appearances at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Right-hander Ethan Hankins (0-3, 5.18) is scheduled to start for Lake County. Hankins is still looking for his first win since joining the Captains on Aug. 8. He’s lost his last three starts, allowing three earned runs in each start.
