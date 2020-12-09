The Bowling Green Hot Rods announced Wednesday that as part of Major League Baseball’s minor league restructuring, the franchise has been invited to continue its Tampa Bay affiliation and move to the A-Advanced level next season.
Bowling Green has been a minor-league affiliate of the Rays for the past 12 years.
“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to be extending our affiliation with the Rays,” Jack Blackstock, the Hot Rods principal owner, said in a news release. “The Rays consistently have one of the top farm systems in professional baseball, which translates to fabulous teams and exciting professional baseball in Bowling Green.”
As an affiliate of the Rays, the Bowling Green has watched over 54 Hot Rods rise to the majors featuring nine MLB All-Stars, two gold glove winners, one platinum glove winner and one Cy Young Award winner. This past postseason, 10 Hot Rods alums played in the 2020 World Series for both the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays' farm system was rated #1 in baseball by several national publications.
“The Hot Rods being invited to be a part of the 120 MiLB teams selected by Major League Baseball is a testament to the city of Bowling Green, the great facility we are so lucky to have, our community partners, and our entire staff,” Eric C. Leach, Hot Rods Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, said in a news release. “Moving up a level to Advanced A will allow our fans to see even better baseball than we’ve had in the past. We are excited for the future of Bowling Green baseball.”
While a schedule and which league the Hot Rods will be in for the 2021 season is not available, fans can put down a $100 deposit on full and partial season tickets for next year. Visit www.bghotrods.com for more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.