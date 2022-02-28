The Bowling Green Hot Rods have announced a new seating section down the left-field line at Bowling Green Ballpark for the 2022 season.
The new Happy Hiller Corner will feature food and drink rails with movable seats to enhance the fan experience.
The Happy Hiller Corner will transform sections 119, 120 and 121 from the traditional stadium seats into the new custom area. It will reduce the seating capacity of Bowling Green Ballpark by about 300 seats but is planned to deliver a more fan-friendly ballpark experience.
“We are very excited to be making this addition to the ballpark. The new area will allow for groups to have a much better experience with food and drink rails. It also creates an enhanced atmosphere of fun,” said Eric C. Leach, the Hot Rods' chief operating officer and general manager.
Construction of the Happy Hiller Corner is scheduled to be completed by opening day with Scott, Murphy, and Daniel leading the renovation. Tickets for the new seating area will be sold to groups, but individuals will be able to purchase tickets to the area on the day of any Hot Rods home game for $15.
Opening Day for the Hot Rods is April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Season tickets, mini-plans, fan packs and group tickets are on sale now and individual tickets will go on sale at the Hot Rods Fan Fest on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.