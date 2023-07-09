The Bowling Green Hot Rods capped a dominant offensive series with a doubleheader sweep of Asheville on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (41-35 overall, 10-5 second half) doubled up the Tourists with a 10-5 win in game one before breezing to a 7-1 victory in the nightcap. The two wins capped a six-game series in which the Hot Rods tallied 61 runs -- winning five out of six over Asheville.
“It’s not easy,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “We had a couple of guys that are banged up. Credit to them for finishing up strong. It’s not easy to sweep, but they did a nice job today. They did a nice job all week. I’m excited to keep it going.”
Nick Schnell had a big day for the Hot Rods, hitting a pair of home runs in the game one win, before adding a third in the nightcap.
The Hot Rods jumped out a 6-0 lead after three in game one before Asheville (29-27, 3-12) cut the deficit to four with a two-run homer from Tommy Sacco Jr. in the fourth.
Schnell answered with a three-run shot in the bottom of the inning to make the score 9-2. After the Tourists scored a pair of unearned runs in the sixth, Schnell added his second homer of the day -- just clearing the fence into the Asheville bullpen in the bottom of the inning.
The Tourists added a run in the seventh, but were unable to get any closer.
Willy Vasquez had three hits in game one, while Schnell finished with five RBIs.
Schnell kept it going in game two with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.
“I haven’t done that since high school,” Schnell said. “It’s nice going into the break. Once you hit a couple -- and not even home runs, but you start hitting barrels -- you start feeling more confident. When I got in there for that third at-bat, I knew I was just looking for him to elevate something. He threw two pitches down and I knew he was going to have to come over the plate. I got something up and was able to drive it.”
It was the first of four homers by BG hitters in game two.
Dru Baker added a solo homer in the bottom of the third to make the score 3-1. Vasquez delivered a two-run shot in the third and Carson Williams capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth.
Baker and Williams had two hits each in the second game, with Williams scoring two runs.
“The guys are doing a good job,” Valenzuela said. “They are sticking to their plans. It’s nice for them to keep working, work hard and have the success that they did this week.”
Cade Halemanu picked up the win with one scoreless inning of relief in game two, with Keyshawn Askew getting the win in game one.
TAKE A BREAK
With the completion of Sunday’s games, the Hot Rods now get a four-day rest before heading into the remainder of the 2023 schedule.
Valenzuela said the break comes at a good time.
“It’s refreshing to wake up tomorrow and not have to make a schedule, to not have to look at a schedule,” Valenzuela said. “Enjoy a couple of days with family, friends -- just unwind, regroup, refresh and come back and finish strong.”
While the timing of the break might seem to be at the worst possible time for an offense that has been firing on cylinders, Schnell said this team is capable of keeping it going when play resumes on Friday.
“We’ve been putting in the work so I think everyone wants a well-deserved break here,” Schnell said. “I think when you have a group like this, a little break doesn’t hurt. We will just roll right into Hudson Valley and I think we will keep it going there.”
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods begin a three-game series at Hudson Valley (N.Y.) on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CDT.
Hudson Valley, a New York Yankees affiliate, won the South Atlantic League North Division first half and will be part of the postseason. The Renegades were previously the Low-A short-season affiliate for Tampa Bay from 1996-2020 with many of the Hot Rods players from 2009-2020 playing in Hudson Valley before getting promoted to Bowling Green.