The Bowling Green Hot Rods are on the brink of history after a 5-3 win Sunday over Aberdeen in Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Logan Driscoll’s two-run single broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning as the Hot Rods closed the home portion of 2022 with a dramatic late-inning victory.
Bowling Green leads the best-of-three series 1-0 and can make it back-to-back titles – and three in the past four seasons played – with a win at Aberdeen on Tuesday.
“It’s one to remember for the guys,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “A lot of different people came through and that’s pretty cool. We have a lot of good players in this organization. One guy goes down and another guy pops in. We got our competitive pitching lined up and we will see what happens now.”
For the third straight game, Bowling Green started fast, with Dillon Paulson’s two-run homer giving the Hot Rods the lead in the bottom of the first.
Bowling Green stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fourth when Tanner Murray scored on a wild pitch.
After loading the bases with no outs but failing to score in the fourth, Aberdeen broke through in the fifth on an RBI double by Billy Cook. The IronBirds were unable to get any closer, with BG throwing a potential second run out at the plate on Cook’s hit.
That defensive play proved to be significant with Jud Fabian following with a two-run homer that tied the game, instead of giving Aberdeen the lead.
It remained tied until the bottom of the eighth, when BG rallied to take the lead for good.
Murray led off with a double and Paulson followed with a walk to put runners at first and second. Johan Lopez bunted the runners over to second and third to set the stage for Driscoll, who lined a single over the drawn-in infield to give the Hot Rods the lead.
“It was obviously a moment you kind of dream of doing,” Driscoll said. “I was just able to be in that situation because of my teammates. I was seeing the ball well and wanted to build off my previous at-bats – get something in my sweet zone and drive it.”
Antonio Menendez retired Aberdeen in order in ninth to close it out and earn the win.
BG pitching held Aberdeen to six hits, while striking out the IronBirds 12 times.
“Pitching, pitching, pitching,” Smith said. “All season long it’s been about pitching. The starting pitchers, relievers, they have all pitched their butts off. That is all you can say.”
Murray and Paulson paced the offense with two hits each.
The series continues in Aberdeen, Md., at 6:05 p.m CDT Tuesday, with a Hot Rods' win clinching the title. If Aberdeen wins, a winner-take-all third game would take place at 6:05 p.m. CDT Wednesday.
“It’s gonna be tough,” Smith said. “That’s a really good baseball team over there that we are playing there. They can really swing it. They play the game the right way. It’s really gonna be competitive on their grounds. We are going to have to really play tough.”