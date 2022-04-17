Mason Montgomery struck out eight in game one, while Heriberto Hernandez and Nate Soria homered in game two to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods complete a doubleheader sweep of the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday, winning the opener 6-3 before taking the nightcap 9-4 in Hickory, N.C.
In game one, Bowling Green took the lead in the fourth after Hickory starter Mason Englert and Hot Rods starter Montgomery dueled back and forth. Diego Infante walked with one out and Hernandez was hit by a pitch. Beau Brundage grounded into a fielder’s choice to put runners at the corners and Tanner Murray singled to right, driving in Infante to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
The Hot Rods extended their lead to 4-0 in the fifth with three runs, two of which came from Infante’s double to deep center field.
Hickory (3-5) plated two runs in the sixth and added another in the seventh, but Bowling Green held on for a 6-3 win.
Montgomery tossed 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Nomar Rojas (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out one over his 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in a win. Conor Dryer earned a save after allowing one run on three hits over 1 2/3 innings to close out the game.
BG jumped out to an early lead in game two, scoring runs in the first thanks to Hernandez’s solo homer and a ground out to second, taking a 2-0 lead.
Hickory scored a pair of runs in the fourth, but Soria made it a 4-2 game in the fourth with a towering two-run shot while the Hot Rods tacked on three more in the fifth, taking a 7-2 advantage.
Hickory plated two more in the fifth to cut the Hot Rods' lead to three at 7-4, but the visitors extended their edge with two additional runs in the top of the sixth to make it a 9-4 game, going on to sweep the doubleheader in game two by the same score.
Matthew Peguero allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision. Graeme Stinson (1-1) earned a win after allowing two runs on three walks and a hit with three hit batsmen and two strikeouts. Sean Mullen allowed a hit in his scoreless seventh, striking out one.
The Hot Rods (8-1) have two scheduled off days Sunday and Monday before returning to action at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Rome Braves on Tuesday.