The Bowling Green Hot Rods' hot offensive start continued with a 9-5 win over the Rome (Ga.) Braves on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (3-0) powered up with four home runs -- two from Wily Vazquez -- to make it back-to-back wins over Rome. The Hot Rods have scored 26 runs in the first three games of the season.
“It always takes a little bit at the beginning of the year,” BG Hot Rods manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “After those days off, I think the guys were pretty hungry to get it going. We were really hungry to get somebody on the side. It’s really awesome to watch them play. It’s really great how they’ve come out.
“I know it’s going to be a long season, so they are gonna have their ups and downs. For now we are going to enjoy this moment and keep going forward.”
Like in Tuesday’s 7-3 series-opening win, Rome struck first before the Hot Rods took control.
The Braves got an RBI single from Drake Baldwin in the first inning and a Brandon Parker RBI single in the fourth to jump in front 2-0.
Bowling Green came to life in the fourth. After being held to a walk and a hit the first time through the order, the Hot Rods batted around and chased Rome starter Samuel Strickland with a five-run rally.
Carson Williams started the inning with a solo homer to left. Dru Baker added an RBI single and Jeffrey Parra capped the rally with a booming three-run shot to left to make the score 5-2.
“I think everybody relaxed a little bit,” Williams said. “I think everybody was trying to do a little too much at the beginning of the game, but everybody kind of settled in. Once you settle in, these guys are gonna hit.”
Vazquez hit his first homer into the alley in left center in the fifth -- a two-run shot that made the score 7-3. Rome scratched across a pair of runs in the sixth, but Vazquez struck again in the seventh with his second two-run home run of the day.
The Hot Rods have eight homers through the first three games from seven different players.
“We’ve got some guys that can hit the ball hard,” Valenzuela said. “That’s why I park my truck way out there (in the parking lot), so it doesn’t get hit. It’s fun to watch these guys hit and it’s hard to believe some of these guys are only 20 years old.”
Vazquez finished with three hits for the Hot Rods, while Baker, Williams and Junior Caminero added two hits each.
“If there is one thing I have confidence in, it is that this team is going to hit,” Williams said. “You can put this lineup in any direction and it’s really, really good.”
Roel Garcia earned the win in relief, his first decision of the season, while starter Patrick Wicklander allowed two runs and four hits with five strikeouts over four innings.
DYER EXITS
BG first baseman Matthew Dyer left in the second inning after colliding with Rome baserunner Kadon Morton on a play at first base. Dyer was down for a few moments before exiting the game.
“I think the shoulder of the runner hit him on the chin and it got him a little dizzy,” Valenzuela said. “He should be fine. Nothing severe, so he should be fine.”
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Right-hander J.J. Goss (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with right-hander Ian Mejia (1-0, 1.80) scheduled to start for Rome.