The Bowling Green Hot Rods are on the cusp of a playoff spot after a 7-5 win over Winston-Salem on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (38-24) hit three homers and held off a late charge from the Dash to take the series and increase its South Atlantic League South Division lead to 2½ games with three games remaining in the first half.
Bowling Green’s magic number to win the division in the first half and earn a playoff spot is down to one.
“The last two games have probably been two of our more complete games,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “Obviously we gave it back but we answered right back offensively. The at-bats are getting better. It’s good to see the speed is starting to slow down a bit for the guys at the plate – and defensively too. We played two solid defensive ball games.”
Osleivis Basabe got the Hot Rods on the board in the first inning with his fourth homer of the season. Two innings later Kyle Manzardo hit a two-run opposite field homer into the BG bullpen in left to make the score 3-0.
Winston-Salem (32-31) broke through with a sacrifice fly by Adam Hackenberg in the fourth, but Tanner Murray’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth pushed the lead back to three.
Bryan Ramos erased that deficit with one swing in the top of the sixth – a no-doubt, three-run homer to left, his 11th of the season.
Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the inning. An error extended the inning for Dru Baker, who delivered with a two-run double to make the score 6-4.
“That was one of our bigger innings of the year so far,” Smith said. “You give up a three run homer when it looks like you are cruising, that can be demoralizing. In fact we go back and do the same thing to them and turn the tables.”
Johan Lopez gave the Hot Rods some insurance with a solo homer in the eighth. Winston-Salem tried to rally with two outs in the ninth – with a single by Brandon Bossard and a pinch hit RBI double from Tyler Osik – but Joe LaSorsa struck out Luis Mieses to close it out and earn his fifth save of the season.
Bowling Green finished with 10 hits – with Baker, Basabe, Manzardo and Murray all recording multi-hit games.
Patrick Wicklander earned the win to improve to 1-4.
GETTING OFFENSIVE
The Bowling Green Hot Rods offense finished the series strong. After recording its largest win of the season in a 12-0 victory Saturday, Bowling Green followed it up with 10 hits – five for extra bases – in Sunday’s win.
The Hot Rods scored the same amount of runs (19) in the last two games as they had in the previous six games.
Smith said the batters are starting to have better approaches at the plate.
“I think our strikeouts are starting to diminish at the right time,” Smith said. “We are starting to drive the baseball. Guys have been working hard and we are starting to see some good results in the game.”
HOME SWEET HOME
It was a winning homestand for Bowling Green, which finished 7-5 and maintained its division lead.
Bowling Green split a three-game series with second-place Hickory, including a come-from-behind win in the series finale that prevented Hickory from taking over the division lead. After dropping two of the first three against Winston-Salem, the Hot Rods won the final three games to win the series four games to two.
“There was a lot going on these last 15 days at home,” Smith said. “Not just on the field, but a lot of stuff going on behind closed doors, too, with protocols and different things. We fought through it and got our team back on the field and kept going. The starting pitching has been good. We played some good teams overall and the guys rose to the occasion.”
UP NEXT
Bowling Green will open a six-game series at the Greenville Drive at 6:05 p.m. CDT Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s opener.{&end}