The Bowling Green Hot Rods clinched a spot in the South Atlantic League Championship series after beating Rome 7-1 in Game 3 of the Divisional Series on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green got two homers from Johan Lopez and a grand slam by Dillon Paulson, while starter Ben Peoples worked into the six innings -- helping the Hot Rods rally after losing the first game in Rome in 10 innings with two dominant wins at BG Ballpark.
It will be the third championship series appearance for Bowling Green in the last four seasons of minor league baseball.
“After you lose that first game it’s always tough to come back and win two, but we had a good feeling about things -- coming back to our home park where our guys swing it and have played well all season,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “We are pretty excited to do that."
Lopez’s first homer gave the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead in the second. Rome got a home run in the third, but Paulson broke it open with his grand slam in the fifth. Lopez added his second homer in the seventh to cap the scoring and become the first BG player with to hit multiple homers in a playoff game.
Paulson and Alexander Ovalles finished with three hits each.
Peoples earned the win allowing one run and five hits with six strikeouts in 6⅓ innings. BG starting pitchers tallied 16 innings in the series, allowing two runs with 20 strikeouts.
“The pitching has been so good,” Smith said. “When you get three starts like that it is going to give you every opportunity to win that series. Three really good starts ... pitching definitely did everything you could ask and more this whole series.”
Bowling Green will open the South Atlantic League Championship best-of-three series at Bowling Green Ballpark at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, facing the Aberdeen IronBirds. It will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
“I would much rather play a team we haven’t played, so this is cool for the kids,” Smith said.
