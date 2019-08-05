Sunday's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Lansing Lugnuts was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning contests starting at 5:05 p.m. Monday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Right-hander Caleb Sampen (8-4, 2.80) will start for Bowling Green in Game 1, with righty Nathan Witt (1-4, 4.86) scheduled to start Game 2.
