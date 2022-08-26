Nate Soria hit a go-ahead three-run homer before the Bowling Green Hot Rods stranded the tying run on second base in the ninth inning in a 6-5 loss to the Rome Braves at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday.
Rome (69-47 overall, 33-17 second half) started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second.
Bowling Green (70-46, 29-22) came all the way back in the sixth. Alexander Ovalles singled and Alika Williams reached after being hit by a pitch from Braves starter J.J. Niekro. The next two hitters struck out before Soria hit the ninth pitch of his at-bat over the left-center field wall for a go-ahead three-run home run that gave Bowling Green a 3-2 lead.
Rome took the lead right back with four runs in the seventh to give them a 6-3 advantage.
Bowling Green mounted a comeback in the ninth, with Mason Auer and Ovalles reaching base after being hit by Braves reliever Austin Smith. Williams reached on a fielder’s choice that moved Auer to third, and Auer scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-4. Hernandez hit a double off the right-field wall to plate Williams and put BG within one, but the Hot Rods couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 6-5 to the Braves.
Hot Rods starting pitcher Logan Workman allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings of work with five strikeouts and three walks in a no-decision. Sean Mullen (4-2) threw 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks in a loss. Kyle Whitten tossed two shutout innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Bowling Green and Rome will continue their series on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Anthony Molina (12-2, 2.82) will start for the Hot Rods against Braves righty Dylan Spain (0-4, 5.96).