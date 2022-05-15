The Bowling Green Hot Rods' ninth inning rally fell short in a 5-3 loss to Jersey Shore on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (20-12) trailed by five entering its final at-bat, but was able to get the tying run to the plate before Jersey Shore secured the win. Despite the loss, Bowling Green wins the six game series 4-2.
“We’ll take (winning) the series,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “We did not play as well as we could. We are still working on a lot of different areas, getting better in some. When you are down 5-0 like that all you can ask for is for the tying run to come to the plate and they battled. Hopefully that carries over to the next park.”
Bowling Green finished with eight hits, but struggled with runners in scoring position – going 1-for-9 with nine runners stranded.
The Hot Rods had runners at second and third with no outs for the top of the order in the third, but were unable to bring them home. After Jersey Shore (11-20) broke through with a run in the top of the sixth to take a 1-0 lead, BG loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame – but came away without a run again after Heriberto Hernandez struck out and Beau Brundage flew out.
“It’s been like that a lot lately,” Smith said. “We had second and third nobody out – no runs, bases loaded one out – no runs. If you don’t get those runs in, you don’t deserve to win the game.”
The Blueclaws added runs in the final two innings to get some distance.
Nicholas Torres had an RBI single in the eighth to make the score 2-0. Jersey Shore added three in the ninth, including a solo homer from Casey Martin, to extend the margin to five runs.
Those add-on runs proved big as Bowling Green loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, with Tanner Murphy delivering the only hit with runners in scoring position all day for for the Hot Rods – a bases clearing double in the right-center gap that made the score 5-3.
The comeback bid ended there as Kyle Manzardo popped up and Pedro Martinez grounded out to end the game.
Manzardo finished with three hits, while Nate Soria added two hits.
Audry Lugo took the loss in relief, dropping to 2-1 on the season. Lugo allowed one run and four hits in two innings.
Starter John Doxaxis tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts. The left-hander has struck out 30 in his last four starts – spanning 21 innings.
“Our starters have been good all season,” Smith said. “If you ask me what is the strength of our team I will immediately say our starting pitching. Our starters have been outstanding. Dox has pitched outstanding all year.”
SERIES RECAP
Despite Sunday’s loss Bowling Green won the series to improve to 4-1-2 in series this season. Three of Bowling Green’s four wins in the series were by one run, including a 3-2 walk-off winner in 10 on Saturday.
Smith said it is nice to see his team continue to win the series, adding it is even more impressive because the Hot Rods aren’t playing anywhere near their best.
“It will be fun when we start clicking on some different cylinders coming up soon,” Smith said. “We still have a lot of guys that haven’t got hot yet. Hopefully when we all click it will be pretty good to see.”
NIGHT OWLS
With the loss Bowling Green dropped to 4-6 in day games this season, including 2-3 at home.
The Hot Rods are 16-6 in night games this season.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open a six game series at the Greensboro (N.C.) Drive at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday.
Neither team has named a starter for Tuesday’s opener.