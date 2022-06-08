Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Patrick Wicklander pitches to Hickory Crawdads infielder Thomas Saggese in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Tanner Murray catcher Scott Kapers in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Heriberto Hernandez bats in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Diego Infante runs to first base in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Patrick Wicklander pitches to Hickory Crawdads outfielder Trevor Hauver in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Osleivis Basabe catches a fly ball by Hickory Crawdads infielder Cristian Inoa in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Patrick Wicklander pitches in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Kyle Manzardo catches the ball to get Hickory Crawdads outfielder Angel Aponte out in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Patrick Wicklander pitches to Hickory Crawdads infielder Cristian Inoa in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Ronny Simon rounds third base in the Hot Rods’ 6-4 loss to the Hickory Crawdads at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Bowling Green Hot Rods’ late rally fell short in a 6-4 loss Wednesday to the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Hickory (31-22) was able to stop a potential ninth-inning comeback, inching a little closer to Bowling Green (32-20) in the South Atlantic League South Division standings. The Hot Rods lead Hickory by 1½ games with 13 games left in the first half.
The Crawdads scored three runs in the second on a two-run double by Angel Aponte and an RBI single by Scott Kapers.
Kyle Manzardo’s RBI double – Bowling Green’s first hit of the game – cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the third.
Hickory added a solo homer from Cristian Inoa in the fifth and an RBI double by Thomas Saggese in the sixth to push the lead to 5-1.
Bowling Green tried to rally in the sixth.
Manzardo opened the inning with a solo homer and Logan Driscoll added an RBI double to cut the deficit to two. Bowling Green missed a chance to get closer, stranding runners at second and third in the inning.
Hickory struck again in the eighth on a solo home run from Cody Freeman to make the score 6-3.
Bowling Green had one more chance in the ninth. The Hot Rods loaded the bases with one out for Manzardo, who hit into a fielder’s choice to score a run. Hickory reliever Triston Polley then struck out Diego Infante to secure the win and earn his first save of the season.
Ricky Vanasco dropped to 0-3 on the season, allowing three runs in five innings.
Manzardo paced the offense with two of Bowling Green’s four hits.
TUESDAY RECAP
The Hot Rods opened the series with a 6-0 win. Bowling Green had a season-best five home runs, two from Ronny Simon, in the win. Franklin Dacosta earned his first win of the season out of the bullpen, while starter Conor Dryer threw four scoreless innings.
NO RUNNING
Driscoll had a stellar day behind the plate, neutralizing the Hickory running game. Driscoll threw out two runners trying to steal and picked off a runner at second to snuff out another potential rally. Driscoll has thrown out a team-high eight runners trying to steal this season and has a team-leading three pickoffs.
UP NEXT
The series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Left-hander Mason Montgomery (2-2, 1.67) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. He tossed 3 ⅔ scoreless innings in his previous appearance against Hickory on April 16.
Right-hander Ben Anderson (4-3, 3.75) is scheduled to start for Hickory.