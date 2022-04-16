Alexander Ovalles’ eighth-inning homer capped a late comeback, leading to the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 4-3 win in 10 innings over the host Hickory Crawdads on Friday night.
Friday’s game was moving quickly until there were two outs in the bottom of the fourth, where Hickory took a two-run lead on Hot Rods starter John Doxakis. Thomas Saggese hit his first homer of the season to left and Chris Seise hit his second of the year to right, putting the Crawdads up 2-0 with back-to-back homers.
Hickory added a run in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead, but Bowling Green tied the game in the eighth against Crawdads reliever Eudrys Manon. Kyle Manzardo doubled to right-center and went to third base on a wild pitch. Diego Infante singled to center to cut the deficit to 3-1.
With two outs, Ovalles homered to deep right, tying the game at 3-all.
In the 10th with Bowling Green's Osleivis Basabe starting the inning at second, Manzardo doubled to right-center, driving in Basabe to take a 4-3 lead.
Sean Mullen slammed the door in the 10th, helping the Hot Rods seal a 4-3 comeback victory.
Doxakis allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision. Jack Snyder went two innings while allowing one unearned run with two walks and two strikeouts. Joe LaSorsa (1-0) earned the win in his 2022 Hot Rods debut, throwing two innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Mullen earned a save after throwing a scoreless 10th inning, allowing a hit with a strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads wrap up their six-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. CT at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the final out of game one.