Heriberto Hernandez homered while timely hitting prevailed in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 7-5 victory over the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field on Tuesday night in Greenville, S.C.
Bowling Green (56-33 overall, 15-9 second half) took a lead in the first inning against Greenville starter Tyler Uberstine. Alexander Ovalles tripled to deep center field with one out and Alika Williams grounded out to second, allowing Ovalles to score and give the Hot Rods a 1-0 edge.
Greenville (34-55, 8-15) tied the game in the second when Niko Kavadas homered and took the lead in the third with another run to go up 2-1.
The Drive extended their lead with a run in the fourth to make it 3-1.
The Hot Rods mounted a four-run inning in the sixth, highlighted by Hernandez’s three-run homer with two outs that gave BG a 5-3 lead.
Greenville's Nick Yorke hit a two-run shot of his own in the bottom of the frame to tie the game, 5-5.
Bowling Green got another boost in the seventh against Drive reliever Devon Roedahl. Johan Lopez led off the inning with a walk and Abiezel Ramirez singled to right. Michael Berglund dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move each runner up a base and Mason Auer singled to center, scoring both runners to give the Hot Rods a 7-5 advantage.
Patrick Wicklander allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts over three innings of work in a no-decision. Conor Dryer threw two innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits with two strikeouts. Kyle Whitten (2-1) earned the win after blowing a save, allowing two runs and two walks with two hits and a strikeout. Evan Reifert earned his first save, throwing two perfect frames with four strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Drive continue their series at 6:05 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Bowling Green will start right-hander Logan Workman (2-3, 4.53) against Greenville righty Ryan Zeferjahn (2-2, 4.91).