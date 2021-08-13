No deficit was too big for the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Thursday’s 10-7, 11-inning win over the Greenville Drive at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (62-25) used the long ball to extend the game in the ninth and 10th innings before Brett Wisely hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the 11th to give Bowling Green three straight wins over the Drive.
“It shows the character of these guys, a team that battles and never gives up,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “They say you can live or die by the long ball. We really have. We’ve hit a lot of home runs this season. We were just fortunate to get them at the right time tonight.”
Greenville got two-run homers from Jaxx Groshans in the second and Tyler Dearden in the third to build a 4-0 advantage.
Michael Gigliotti’s solo homer in the third got the Hot Rods on the board, but Greenville got the run back on a sac fly in the seventh.
The Hot Rods answered with a run in the eighth to set the stage for Erik Ostberg’s game-tying, three-run homer to right in the ninth that sent the game to extra innings.
After the Drive scored twice in the top of the 10th, Bowling Green answered with two of its own -- with Grant Witherspoon’s solo homer tying the score 7-7.
That set the stage for Wisely’s game-winner in the bottom of the 11th, a two-out, opposite-field, three run homer to left that gave Bowling Green its first lead of the night.
Trevor Brigden tossed two innings of relief, allowing one earned run, to earn the win and improve to 4-0 on the season.
Wisely paced the offense with three hits, while Gigliotti scored two runs.
“There were a lot of good things we did at the right time,” Smith said. “It kept us in the game long enough.”
WISE GUY
Wisely’s three-hit night and game winner continued his torrid start since joining the Hot Rods from Low-A Charleston earlier this week. In four games he has seven hits, four homers and eight RBIs.
“He’s really been impressive in a lot of areas,” Smith said. “For me just watching, I think one of the things that has impressed me the most about him has been the strike zone knowledge that he has and always getting a good pitch to hit. I think he has really controlled the strike zone and given himself a chance to do some damage.”
NOTES
This was Bowling Green’s sixth walk-off win of the season… The Hot Rods improved to 7-1 in extra innings, 23-11 when the opponent scores first and 14-19 when outhit by the opponent
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Left-hander John Doxakis (4-1, 3.27) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with righty Yusniel Padron-Artiles (2-3, 5.20) scheduled to start for Greenville.