The Bowling Green Hot Rods kept fighting until the end, battling back to down the Fort Wayne (Ind.) TinCaps 6-5 in the opener of a three-game series on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (59-42 overall, 20-11 second half) scored five times over its last three at-bats to erase an early deficit and open a six-game homestand in winning fashion.
“It was a great win – a great comeback,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “The offense never gave up. They kept grinding at-bats and gave us a chance to win late in the game.”
Fort Wayne (44-55, 11-20) scored four runs off BG starter Matthew Liberatore to build a 4-1 advantage through four, before Bowling Green started to mount a comeback off the TinCaps bullpen.
The Hot Rods started to rally with an RBI triple by Grant Witherspoon and an RBI single by Roberto Alvarez that cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth.
One inning later, Jonathan Aranda beat out a chopper up the middle for an RBI infield single – with an error by second baseman Tucupita Marcano on the play allowing the go-ahead run to score.
Fort Wayne got an unearned run in the eighth to tie the score 5-5, but the Hot Rods regained the lead again in the bottom of the inning on Osmy Gregorio’s RBI infield single – which would prove to be the game winner.
The Hot Rods finished 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position, with every batter reaching base at least once. Gregorio paced the offense with three hits, while Alvarez added two hits.
“I think we did a really good job fighting during at-bats and putting the ball in play,” Ruiz said. “That was the key for our win tonight. Every time we had runners in scoring position they would fight and put the ball in play. Whenever you put the ball in play, good things can happen.”
Joel Peguero earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Nick Sprengel was also solid in relief, allowing one unearned run in two innings of work.
“Our bullpen did a really good job,” Ruiz said. “Sprengel did a really good job and then Peguero did a really, really nice job.”
ROSTER MOVE
Before the game, the Hot Rods announced infielder Russ Olive was activated from the seven-day disabled list, with infielder Connor Hollis promoted to High A Port Charlotte (Fla.).
NOTES
Gregorio’s three-hit night snapped an 0-for-25 skid. … Bowling Green improved to 33-17 at home, 19-18 in one run games and 12-11 against left-handed starters. … Sprengel tied a career high with four strikeouts.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Right-hander Miller Hogan (1-3, 3.48) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Hogan is 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in four appearances in July – including allowing three earned runs in four innings in his last start at Kane County (Ill.) on July 18. He has made one appearance against the TinCaps, allowing one run and two hits in five innings with five strikeouts.
Right-hander Sam Keating (3-6, 6.53) is scheduled to start for Fort Wayne. Keating is 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA in three starts in July. He is 1-0 in one appearance against the Hot Rods this season, allowing three runs – two earned – and eight hits in seven innings of work.
