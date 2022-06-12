The Bowling Green Hot Rods moved closer to a playoff spot, rallying to beat the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads 5-4 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (34-22) erased an eighth inning deficit to earn a split in the six-game series and hold off Hickory atop the South Atlantic League South Division standings. Bowling Green leads Hickory by 1½ games with nine games left in the first half.
“A big win for the guys,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “There’s been a lot going on this week. We lost one of our starting pitchers. We’ve had different stuff going on protocol-wise – different things here and there that takes us out of our routine. We had to fight through and I’m happy about it. It was one of those games where you played good enough just to lose. Us coming back like that was huge.”
Hickory (33-24) got on the board in the third on a throwing error, but Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the inning.
Johan Lopez tied it with his first home run of the season and Diego Infante added an RBI single to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.
Bowling Green missed chances to add to its lead, stranding four runners over the next three innings. That allowed Hickory to tie it on a solo homer by Cristian Inoa in the seventh.
The Crawdads took the lead in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Cody Freeman, adding another unearned run on an error by Lopez that made the score 4-2.
Lopez and the Hot Rods would answer back in the bottom of the eighth.
Bowling Green got a walk to Heriberto Hernandez and a double from Dru Baker to put runners at second and third with no outs. Logan Driscoll hit a grounder to first with first baseman Inoa opting to throw home. Hernandez beat the throw, cutting the deficit to 4-3.
Lopez followed with a two-run double to deep center to cap the comeback and give BG the lead again.
“Lopez is a good player,” Smith said. “He started in Double A. He is a young player. He’s only 21 years old. To see him have some success like that I think we will see him continue to grow.”
“...We’ve been trying to preach getting better with two strikes and we really haven’t been having much success lately. You are not going to have too much success with two strikes, but we were able to string together two two-strike hits there with Baker and Lopez. That was the difference in the game.”
Sean Mullen then retired the Crawdads in order in the ninth to earn his first win of the season.
Bowling Green finished with 10 hits. Lopez, Baker and Oslevis Basabe had two hits each.
SATURDAY RECAP
Basabe had both of the Hot Rods hits in a 3-1 loss to Hickory on Saturday.
Victor Munoz threw four shutout innings in his Bowling Green debut, with Hickory getting home runs by Luisangel Acuna and Chris Seise off BG starting pitcher Logan Workman.
Workman struck out seven in five innings, but took the loss dropping to 1-2 on the season.
CRUCIAL STRETCH
Sunday’s game was game 12 of an 18-game stretch in which the Hot Rods face contenders for the division lead. Bowling Green took four of six at Rome last week and now lead the Braves by 3½ games.
The Hot Rods begin a six-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Winston-Salem is 4½ games behind the Hot Rods. It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
“It does not get any easier,” Smith said. “We’ve got a really good opponent coming in this week and we’ve got 100 degree weather. We’ve got a little bit of everything thrown at us and we will see what we are made of.”{&end}