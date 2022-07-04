The fireworks show started early for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who rallied for a 4-3 walk-off win over Hickory (N.C.) on Monday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
With 6,483 fans in the ballpark, the second largest crowd in BG Ballpark history, Bowling Green (46-28 overall, 5-4 second half) tied it on a homer by Diego Infante in the eighth before Nate Soria scored on an error to win it in the ninth.
“You put a script together for 7,000 people and fireworks and that is what you want right there,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “Coming off a 14-15 day road trip, getting in at 2:30 a.m. and guys have played a lot of multiple days in a row like we have, I am not going to say there wasn’t a lot of energy but we were definitely fatigued and a little tired. To squeak that one out … that’s what we needed.”
Hickory (43-33, 5-5) opened the game with a bang with Aaron Zavala homering on the first pitch to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.
BG starter Nathan Wiles was nearly flawless from there, allowing three hits with six strikeouts over five innings -- his longest outing since 2019.
Zavala struck again in the sixth, greeting reliever Anthony Molina with his second homer of the night. Hickory added another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Thomas Saggese before the Hot Rods came roaring back.
BG tied the score on one swing from Infante -- his 10th of the season -- on a three-run shot that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
After Molina tossed a scoreless ninth, Soria doubled with one out in the bottom of the inning to put the winning run in scoring position. Ronny Simon hit a routine grounder that went through shortstop Chris Seise’s legs, allowing Soria to easily come home for the winning run.
Molina tossed four innings of relief to earn the win and improve to 8-1 on the season.
Kyle Manzardo and Alika Williams paced the offense with two hits each.
Hickory starter Tekoah Roby fired five shutout innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts.
“Their starting pitcher was really tough,” Smith said. “He’s been tough against us every time. His numbers don’t reflect how good he’s actually been. He’s a very tough pitcher and he has pretty much mowed us down every time.”
PACKED HOUSE
The second largest crowd in franchise history witnessed Monday’s comeback. BG’s largest crowd came on the first home game in franchise history on April 17, 2009, when 6,886 fans saw the Hot Rods christen the new field with an 8-4 win over Kannapolis.
Smith said both teams felt the energy of the crowd throughout the game.
“When you pack the ballpark like that, it is something,” Smith said. “Every night it’s a cool ballpark here, but when it’s full it just energizes both teams out there. It’s a great atmosphere.”
MANIC MONDAY
It was a rare Monday for baseball action for the Hot Rods, the first regular-season game on Monday since a 3-2 loss at South Bend (Ind.) on Sept. 2, 2019.
The 2020 season was canceled and minor league baseball has adapted six-game series since the start of the 2021 season, with Monday scheduled days off for travel for the South Atlantic League.
The Hot Rods played one Monday game last season in the postseason with Game 4 of the 2021 championship series against Greensboro played on Monday, Sept. 27.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Right-hander Logan Workman (2-2, 3.86) is scheduled to start for Bowling Green. Workman made five appearances -- four starts -- in June going 1-1 with a 5.85 ERA in 20 innings of work. The loss came on June 11 against Hickory when Workman allowed three runs in five innings.
Right-hander Ricky Vanasco (2-2, 5.01) is scheduled to start for the Crawdads. Vanasco will be making his third appearance against Bowling Green this season. He took the loss allowing three runs in 1⅔ innings against the Hot Rods on April 12 and got the win on June 8, allowing one run and one hit in five innings.