The wait is finally over for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who open the 2021 season at the Greenville (S.C.) Drive on Tuesday.
It will be the first game for the Hot Rods since the 2019 season ended with a loss to South Bend (Ind.) in the postseason.
A lot has changed since Bowling Green last played.
While the Hot Rods are still a Tampa Bay affiliate, they are now a level higher (High A) and in a new league (the Eastern League) with teams and affiliates they haven’t seen since the inaugural season in 2009.
Hot Rods manager Jeff Smith said it wasn’t until the players and coaches got in their cars and left the minor league facility that the realization set in that minor league baseball was about to resume after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we needed that drive to put reality back in that we were actually going to have a season,” Jeff Smith said.
“It was a long wait – a much needed wait for pretty much everything. I couldn’t be more excited to get out there on the baseball field and get things going with some normalcy.”
The Hot Rods will play 120 games this season, with the home opener slated for May 11. The roster has been expanded to 27 players this season, with 14 players returning to Bowling Green – including 13 that played in the 2019 season.
“You are going to see a lot of guys come back bigger, stronger, faster, more velocity, hitting the balls harder – a lot of different things like that,” Smith said. “We are just going to have to be a little more patient with players not playing this much in a long time. You may not see pitchers at the beginning be extended with their pitch counts as early as you can, maybe guys not playing every single day off the bat. I think everybody is just so excited to get back on the field, but from the development standpoint – there is not limitations, but you have to be smart with our decisions to put our players out there.”
Grant Witherspoon is one of the returning players. He said the realization of the season set in during weekend practices at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“It’s kind of a nice feeling just getting back out there again (Saturday night) for practice,” Witherspoon said. “It felt like deja vu. It’s a comfortable place. A great ballpark and a great place to play.”
Two-way player Tanner Dodson said spring training helped to get the team prepared to get things going again, but also he admitted there will likely be a bit of adjustment once regular season games begin.
“We were all out there a month and got a lot of games under our belt, but I think there will still be an adjustment period,” Dodson said. “Having fans out there and playing against another team in an actual game setting – it’s just going to be an adjustment ... will probably take a couple of games. But at the end of the day it is baseball and we have all been playing it our whole lives. I think we should be good.”
After not playing minor league baseball for 17 months, Witherspoon admits this opening day will be a little more special because it will mean minor league baseball is truly back.
“Opening day is exciting as it is, but I think this year there will be more behind it when you step out on the field for the first time,” Witherspoon said.
Bowling Green will play the Drive in a six game series, with first five games scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT and the finale schedule for 2:05 p.m. CDT Sunday.{&end}