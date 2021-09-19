The Bowling Green Hot Rods' regular season finale was washed away, with Sunday’s game against Wilmington called after two innings due to inclement weather.
Bowling Green was leading 1-0 in the third inning when the decision was made to cancel the game. It was the second game in the series to be canceled due to inclement weather.
The Hot Rods finish the regular season 82-36, the sixth 80 win season in franchise history. The previous five times Bowling Green won at least 80 games were in 140-game seasons.
Bowling Green set a franchise record with 197 home runs, with Jordan Qsar setting a franchise record with 23 homers this season.
Bowling Green finished the season 44-14 at home, losing one series at BG Ballpark this season.
The Hot Rods will now head to Greensboro to start the High A East championship series with game one of the best of five series scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday.