The Bowling Green Hot Rods' game Saturday against the host Rome Braves was postponed by rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Hot Rods return to Rome during July 6-11, but no date or time has been announced.
Saturday’s rainout is the second contest to be postponed in the 2021 season for Bowling Green, joining the opening-day postponement in Greenville, S.C. That game was made up as a doubleheader later in the series.
The series finale between Rome and Bowling Green will take place Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.