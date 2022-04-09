The Bowling Green Hot Rods opened the season in impressive fashion, downing the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists 9-2 on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (1-0) jumped on Asheville early and starting pitcher Zack Trageton set the tone on the mound with four hitless innings as the Hot Rods cruised in the 2022 opener.
“It was a good team effort,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “It’s been a good day. It was good to see the guys come together and put together a good performance.”
Bowling Green built a 4-0 lead in the first, highlighted by a three-run double by Heriberto Hernandez and added a Kyle Manzardo sacrifice fly in the fourth.
“The more runs you put up in the first few innings … the whole dugout is into it,” BG catcher Matthew Dyer said. “The game is a little more fun for the players. It just makes it where we can kind of be ourselves and go out and play.”
Manzardo had an RBI double and Dyer added an RBI single in a two-run sixth that made the score 7-0. Asheville got its first hit of the night in the seventh, scoring single runs in the seventh and eighth before Dyer capped the scoring with a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth.
Trageton struck out seven in four hitless innings in a dominant opening-night start.
“It was really nice to see his start tonight,” Smith said. “It was good to see his four-pitch mix and (the way he) attacked. It really set the tone for the rest of the night.”
Addison Moss earned the win with two perfect innings, one of three relievers to pitch for Bowling Green on Friday.
Dyer paced the offense with three of the Hot Rods' seven hits.
A NICE RING TO IT
Following Friday’s win, Smith and several players and coaches from last year’s team received their championship rings in a brief ceremony.
“It’s one of the coolest rings you’ll see – the presentation and everything,” Smith said. “I was telling players and families and everybody, ‘Don’t ever take these babies for granted.’ It doesn’t matter if you are in the big leagues or the minor leagues … these things aren’t easy to get.”
TRIPLING UP
Dyer hit five triples in his first professional season last year, but he said Friday’s triple might be the weirdest – and most memorable.
The triple came when Asheville left fielder Zach Daniels lost the ball in the lights – with Daniels falling down trying to catch it and the ball rolling away toward center field.
“At first I thought it was down the line, but when I was rounding first base the ball was all the way in left center,” Dyer said. “I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Then I saw him miss it, so I was like ‘OK, get going. Better get moving,’ It was for sure probably one of the weirdest ones I've hit.”
NOTES
The temperature at first pitch was 39 degrees, making it the coldest opening day at Bowling Green Ballpark in franchise history. … Friday’s attendance was 2,345. … Bowling Green’s pitching staff racked up 13 strikeouts against Asheville hitters.